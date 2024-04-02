2 charged in Ottawa Cimco Recycling burglary

Two suspects have been apprehended following an investigation into a March 15 break-in at Cimco Recycling Ottawa, Inc.

Two suspects have been apprehended following an investigation into a March 15 break-in at Cimco Recycling Ottawa, Inc.

Caleb J. Prose, of Girard, and Raleigh J. Klabbatz, of Streator, were charged Tuesday with with one count of burglary, a Class 2 felony carrying three to seven years in prison, Ottawa police said in a Tuesday news release.

Both were given notices to appear in La Salle County Circuit Court.

Police said officers investigated and, with the assistance of the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office and the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team, developed Prose and Klabbatz as suspects. On March 20, Ottawa police executed a search warrant of Klabbatz’s residence with the help of Streator police. As a result of the search warrant, numerous items reported to have been stolen during the burglary to Cimco were located and recovered, police said.

Prose is currently in the custody of the Montogomery County Jail, while Klabbatz is out of custody.

The Ottawa Police Department was assisted by the La Salle County State’s Attorney’s Office, La Salle County Sheriff’s Office, Streator Police Department, Marseilles Police Department, Tri-DENT and the Illinois Department of Corrections Parole Division. All suspects in criminal investigations are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.