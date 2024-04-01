BCR track & field preview: Here’s what you need to know about the 2024 season in Bureau County

Senior Georgie Fulton and the Princeton girls will host their 2024 Howard-Monier Invitational on Thursday, April 4 (Mike Vaughn)

Mark your calenders

With the start of the outdoor track season set to start, here are some area dates to note:

Thursday, April 4 - Howard-Monier Girls Invite at Princeton, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 6 - Don Gooden Invite at Mendota (coed), 9:30 a.m.

Monday, April 8 - Bureau Valley Girls Invite, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, April 9 - Howard-Monier Boys Invite at Princeton, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 13 - Hall Rollie Morris Invite (coed), 9:30 a.m.

Monday, April 15 - Princeton Ferris Invite (coed), 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 30 - Tri-County Conference at Seneca (coed), 3 p.m.

Thursday, May 2 - Three Rivers Girls Meet at Mendota, 4 p.m.

Monday, May 6 - Illinois Valley Meet at Ottawa (coed), 4 p.m.

May 8-10 - IHSA Girls Sectionals

Friday, May 10 - Three Rivers Boys Meet at Rockridge, 4 p.m.

May 16-17 - IHSA Boys Sectionals

May 16-18 - IHSA Girls State

May 23-25 - IHSA Boys State

Notes: Bureau Valley will host a 1A girls sectional and Princeton a 2A girls sectional

Boys returning state qualifiers

* Eli Attig, Bureau Valley, senior - 1A 4 x 400

* Adrian Gallardo, Bureau Valley, junior - 1A 4 x 800, 1A 4 x 400

* Greyson Marincic, St. Bede, junior - 1A 300 hurdles

* Justin Moon, Bureau Valley, junior - 1A 4 x 400

* Payne Miller, Princeton, senior - 2A shot put (5th)

* Maddux Moore, Bureau Valley, sophomore - 1A 4 x 800

* Ian Morris, Princeton, junior - 2A discus (18th)

* Cade Odell, Princeton, junior - 2A shot put (12th)

* Bennett Williams, Princeton, senior - 2A discus (6th)

Girls returning state qualifiers

* Lily Bosnich, St. Bede, sophomore - 1A 300 hurdles (6th), 1A 4 x 100 (6th), 1A 4 x 200 (7th)

* Emerald De La Torre, St. Bede, sophomore - 1A 4 x 100 (6th), 1A 4 x 200 (7th)

* Camryn Driscoll, Princeton, sophomore - 2A 400 (16th)

* Morgan Foes, Princeton, senior - 2A discus (5th), 2A shot put (17th)

* Elly Jones, ALO, senior - 1A 100 hurdles (10th), 1A triple jump (19th)

* Sierah Shaver, St. Bede, senior - 1A 4 x 100 (6th), 1A 4 x 200 (7th)

Qualifying standards

Changes in girls standards

Discus - 1A from 110-5 to 109-9, 2A from 111-0 to 109-9

Long jump - 2A from 16-11 to 16-9

100 - 2A from 12.7 to 12.75

800 - 2A from 2:25.63 to 2:02.71

100 hurdles - 1A from 16.73 to 16.86, 2A from 16.48 to 16.59

300 hurdles - 2A from 48.45 to 48.74

4x100 - 1A 52.2 to 52.12

4 x 200 - 2A 1:48.52 to 1:48.47

4 x 800 - 1A from 10:35.87 to 10:35.31, 2A from 10:13.76 to 10:15.75

Changes in boys standards

Shot put - 1A from 47-11 to 47-2

Pole vault - 2A from 13-0 to 12-9

Long jump - 1A from 20-10 to 20-8, 2A from 21-4 to 21-3

Triple jump - 2A from 42-6 to 42-3

100 - 1A from 11.35 to 11.33

200 - 1A from 23.08 to 23.05

400 - 1A from 52.18 to 51.55

800 - 1A from 2:02.82 to 2:02.71, 2A from 2:01.83 to 2:01.75

1600 - 1A from 4:39.8 to 4:39.54, 2A from 4:35.35 to 4:34.0

110 HH - 2A from 15.54 to 15.61

300 IH - 2A from 41.22 to 41.55

4 x 100 - 1A from 44.63 to 44.52

4 x 200 - 1A from 1:33.99 to 1:33.68, 2A from 1:31.98 to 1:31.53

4 x 400 - 1A from 3:35.17 to 3:34.19

4 x 800 - 2A from 8:20.63 to 8:22.06