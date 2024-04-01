99 pounds of marijuana seized on Interstate 80 in La Salle County: sheriff’s office

An Ohio man faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted of hauling 99 pounds of marijuana. (Photo provided)

An Ohio man faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted of hauling 99 pounds of marijuana.

James B. Redmond, 60, of Rocky River, Ohio, was charged Sunday with cannabis trafficking, a Class X felony carrying a mandatory prison sentence of four to 15 years, and unlawful possession of cannabis (5,000 grams or more), a Class 1 Felony carrying four to 15 years.

La Salle County Sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop at 12:15 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 80 eastbound, a mile east of the Route 71 exit. During the traffic stop, deputies said they located and seized the contraband.

Redmond was taken to the La Salle County Jail. Monday, Redmond was granted pre-trial release.