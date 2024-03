The Putnam County Library District will host Solar Eclipse at the Wetlands at 12:30 p.m. Monday, April 8.

Meet at the library first at 214 N. Fourth St. in Hennepin, then the group will head to the Dixon Waterfowl Refuge outside of Hennepin. The library also will be handing out solar eclipse glasses for students of Putnam County Elementary third through fifth graders at the school. Pick up a pair at the library for yourself.