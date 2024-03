Nine Streator firefighters put out a fire in a storage shed in less than five minutes early Saturday in the 600 block of North Illinois Street. (Scott Anderson)

The Streator Fire Department issued a statement saying they were alerted to a fire at 2:36 a.m. The fire was under control within five minutes. Damage to the shed was severe and the contents were destroyed. The cause is undetermined.