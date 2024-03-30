Granville American Legion offers $1,000 scholarship

The Granville American Legion Post 180 announced its annual scholarship program designed to assist in funding the expenses of a Putnam County student who is a current resident and is or was related to a military veteran.

The Granville American Legion Post 180 announced its annual scholarship program designed to assist in funding the expenses of a Putnam County student who is a current resident and is or was related to a military veteran.

Students living outside of Putnam County but who are related to a current member of American Legion post 180 in Granville also are eligible for consideration to receive this scholarship. Preference is given to a public or private high school senior although undergraduate college students from Putnam County may also qualify. The amount of the scholarship is $1,000.

The successful candidate should demonstrate high academic achievement, leadership in extracurricular activities and community service. In addition, preferential consideration is typically accorded to a student who has financial need or lack of any other scholarship grant. A member of the high school or college administrative staff, may be asked to provide the Legion post with a transcript to verify academic achievement, GPA score, and a copy of the extra-curricular activity list of the individual applying for this scholarship. The application form also requires the applicant to complete a personal essay on the topic, “What Patriotism Means To Me”.

This year’s deadline for submission of a scholarship application is April 6. Post 180 members review the applications in April and determine which applicant has the highest overall qualifications.

In May the applicant who will receive the scholarship is announced, and a check is sent directly to the college’s financial aid office. The monetary amount is drawn down from the student’s college account to cover the tuition and fees of the applicant.

The applicant must provide documentation from the institution at which he or she is actually enrolled for the coming semester before funds are released. An official list of the courses being pursued for the following semester by the college is sufficient documentation. Dropping out of the certified classes without sufficient cause, such as medical necessity or other hardship, would require the student to refund the award to the post.

The scholarship applications are available from the guidance counselor at Putnam County High School or from the post Americanism Officer Ron Bluemer. Applications together with the required essay and academic documents, should be sent to: Ron Bluemer, Americanism officer at 134 Cleveland Circle Granville, IL 61346 or Doug Ossola, adjutant at 315 W. Main, Granville, IL 61326. For any questions contact Bluemer at 815-339-1082.