Bond Library in Wenona to host indoor edible gardens workshop

The Indoor Edible Gardens Program is scheduled 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 9, at the Bond Library, 208 S. Chestnut St., Wenona. (Photo provided by Marilyn Jean Smith)

Would you like to know simple solutions to growing your own food every day? Gardening is not limited to outside in the summer. The Edible Indoor Garden Workshop is designed to show you how to grow fresh herbs, salad greens and more anytime of the year. This workshop will include demonstrations and options for growing nutrient dense food in your home.

The Indoor Edible Gardens Program is scheduled 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 9, at the Bond Library, 208 S. Chestnut St., Wenona. Reserve your spot by registering at the following link at https://go.illinois.edu/indooredibles

Contact Master Gardener/Master Naturalist Coordinator Bettyann Harrison at bettyann @illinois.edu or 309-364-2356 if you require reasonable accommodation to attend or have questions about this presentation.