Austin Aldridge, Seneca win tight TCC game over Henry-Senachwine: The Times Thursday Area Roundup

Baseball

Seneca 2, Henry-Senachwine 1: At Seneca, Chase Buis smacked an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth to give the Fighting Irish the lead and winning pitcher Austin Aldridge (7 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 11 K) closed out a complete-game effort in the top of the seventh in the Tri-County Conference victory over the Mallards.

Buis and Casey Clennon (double) each had two hits, with Aldridge and Nate Othon adding single base hits for Seneca (6-2, 3-1).

Softball

Ottawa 7, Somonauk/Leland 0: At King Field, the Pirates improved to 5-2 on the season with the win over the Bobcats.

Kendall Lowery (two RBIs), Hailey Larsen (triple) and Peyton Bryson (RBI) each had two hits, with Maura Condon adding an RBI double, and Reese Purcell an RBI single. Condon (Win, 3 IP, 1 H, 1 BB, 6 K), Bryson (2 IP, 1 H, 0 BB, 5 K), Audrey Davis (1 IP, 2 H, 0 BB, 2 K) and Adelynn Russell (1 IP) combined efforts in the circle for the hosts.

Izabelle Podnar singled and doubled for Somonauk/Leland (0-3).

Metamora 7, Streator 4: At Metamora, the host Redbirds scored three times in the sixth in the win over the Bulldogs (1-3).

Ava Glisson singled and doubled for Streator, with Mya Zavada smacking a double and Makenna Ondrey and Lily Kupec recording RBIs. Ondrey (4 2/3 IP, 6 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 K) suffered the loss with relief help from Rilee Talty (1 IP, 1 K).

Senecca 10, Henry-Senachwine 0 (6 inn.): At Seneca, pitcher Tessa Krull (5-0) scattered four hits, walked one and struck out 11 to help lead the Fighting Irish (5-0, 4-0) to the Tri-County Conference triumph over the Mallards.

Sam Vandevelde went 3 for 3 with a double and three RBIs to pace the hosts at the plate, while Emma Mino (home run, two RBIs), Camryn Stecken (double), Lexie Buis (double, RBI) and Audry McNabb (double, two RBIs) each posted a pair of hits.