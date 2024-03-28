Seneca stays unbeaten with extra-inning TCC road victory: The Times Wednesday Area Roundup

Softball

Seneca 7, Henry-Senachwine 3 (8 inn.): At Henry, the Fighting Irish (4-0, 3-0) ignited for five runs in the top of the eighth to top the Mallards in the Tri-County Conference contest.

Audry McNabb (triple) and Camryn Stecken (RBI) each had two hits, while Emma Mino doubled in two runs. Alyssa Zellers scored twice, stole two bases and knocked in a run. Tessa Krull (7 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 5 BB, 11 K) earned the win in the circle.

Beecher 9, Ottawa 1: At Beecher, the Pirates dropped to 4-2 on the year with the loss to the Bobcats.

Hailey Larsen smacked a solo homer, and Kendall Lowery doubled for the lone hits for Ottawa.

Sandwich 10, Indian Creek 7: At Sandwich, the Indians improved to 3-0 on the season with the win over the Timberwolves.

Johanna Freemon had three hits and drove in two runs for the hosts, while Alexis Sinetos (double, RBI) and Peyton Dudzik (triple, home run, two RBIs) each collected two hits. Aubrey Cyr (7 IP, 10 H, 3 ER, 6 BB, 8 K) recorded the win in the circle.

St. Bede 16, Somonauk/Leland 0 (5 inn.): At Somonauk, Haley McCoy singled for the lone Bobcats hit in the loss to the Bruins.

Baseball

Rock Island 7, Ottawa 5: At Rock Island, the Pirates outhit the Rocks 5-2, but couldn’t overcome six errors and six walks in the loss.

Packston Miller singled, homered and drove in two runs for Ottawa (4-4), with Lucas Farabaugh adding an RBI hit and Adam Swanson a double. Cam Loomis (3 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 K) and Alex Billings (3 IP, 1 H, 2 ER, 4 BB, 0 K) both took the mound for the visitors.

Henry-Senachwine 10, Seneca 8: At Henry, the Mallards exploded for eight runs in the fifth to deal the Fighting Irish (5-2, 2-1) their first Tri-County Conference loss.

Paxton Giertz (two doubles, two RBIs), Casey Clennon (two RBIs) and Aiden Vilcek (double) had two hits each, with Austin Aldridge adding an RBI for Seneca. Giertz (Loss, 4 1/3 IP, 7 H, 6 ER, 1 BB, 8 K) and Chase Buis (1 2/3 IP, 5 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 2 K) shared time on the mound for the visitors.

Aurora Central Catholic 9, Somonauk 5: At Aurora, the Bobcats dropped to 0-3 on the season with the loss to the Chargers.

Tristan Reed singled, doubled and drove in three runs for Somonauk. Kaden Geers-Clason (3 1/3 IP, 4 H, 5 ER, 6 BB, 4 K) suffered the pitching loss, with Reed (2 2/3 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K) finishing up.

Sandwich 16, Indian Creek 0 (4 inn.): At Sandwich, the Indians’ Chance Lange threw a no-hitter with seven strikeouts against the Timberwolves.

Lange (three runs, RBI), Tyler Lissman (three runs, RBI), Dino Barbanente (double, two RBIs) and Dom Rome (triple, three RBIs) all recorded two hits for Sandwich (2-4). Braden Behringer and Quin Rome each posted two RBIs.