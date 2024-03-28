Boys track & field: Five athletes to watch in 2024 in the Bureau County area

Princeton's Payne Miller winds up to throw the shot at the Newman Rosenberry Men's Classic at the Westwood Sports Center in Sterling. He placed first in the event. (Earleen Hinton)

With the outdoor season getting underway, here are five boys track and field standouts to keep an eye on this spring.

Brady Hartz, Bureau Valley, sophomore

The Storm sophomore is the top returning sprinter in both the 100-meter (11.79) and 200-meter (24.06) runs. He qualified in the Prep Top Times Indoor Championships in the 60.

Greyson Marincic, St. Bede, junior

Marincic was a Class 1A state qualifier in the 300 hurdles, heading up the BCR Honor Roll with a time of 43.08. He’s also among the top returning area athletes in the 400 meters and 800 meters and 110 hurdles.

Payne Miller, Princeton, senior

The Tiger strongman placed fifth in the Class 2A shot put last season and returns as the area leading thrower. Miller qualified for the Prep Top Times Indoor Championships and won Tuesday’s Rosenberry Classic in the final indoor meet.

Justin Moon, Bureau Valley, junior

Moon is a returning state qualifier on the Storm’s 4x400 relay last year and was the top area athlete in the high jump and triple jump.

Cade Odell, Princeton, junior

Odell led the Tigers weights crew with a seventh-place finish in the shot put in the Class 2A Prep Top Times Indoor Championships. He qualified for the Class 2A state outdoors meet last year, finishing 12th.