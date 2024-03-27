Bureau County schedule update for Wednesday, March 27

Today’s Bureau County area rescheduled games include:
* The Mendota at Bureau Valley baseball game, from Monday
* The Seneca at Henry baseball and softball games, from Tuesday
A look at other area rescheduled dates this week include:
* Thursday, March 28: Princeton/E-P baseball games, from Tuesday
* Thursday, March 28: The Hall-DePue vs. Ottawa girls soccer game, from Tuesday, March 26
* Thursday, March 28: Fieldcrest at Hall baseball and softball games, from Wednesday, March 27
* Friday, March 29: Putnam County softball at IVC, from Monday, March 25
* Others: Tuesday, April 30 - The Rockridge at Princeton softball game, from Tuesday, March 26