Bureau County schedule update for Wednesday, March 27

Today’s Bureau County area rescheduled games include:

* The Mendota at Bureau Valley baseball game, from Monday

* The Seneca at Henry baseball and softball games, from Tuesday

A look at other area rescheduled dates this week include:

* Thursday, March 28: Princeton/E-P baseball games, from Tuesday

* Thursday, March 28: The Hall-DePue vs. Ottawa girls soccer game, from Tuesday, March 26

* Thursday, March 28: Fieldcrest at Hall baseball and softball games, from Wednesday, March 27

* Friday, March 29: Putnam County softball at IVC, from Monday, March 25

* Others: Tuesday, April 30 - The Rockridge at Princeton softball game, from Tuesday, March 26