BCR Player of the Year: Noah LaPorte steps out of the shadows at Princeton

Princeton's Noah LaPorte is the 2023-24 BCR Boys Basketball Player of the Year. He was an unanimous Three Rivers East selection and garnered IBCA and Illinois Media All-State Honorable Mention honors. He is the 15th Tiger chosen as the BCR Player of the Year since the award was first handed out in 1987. (Mike Vaughn)

It’s hard to picture Noah LaPorte ever being in anyone’s shadow when he’s the one that stands out above the crowd.

Last season he played behind two all-staters, Grady Thompson (first team) and Teegan Davis (honorable mention). Nonetheless he played a key role in Princeton’s run to the No. 1 ranking in Class 2A and a sectional final.

With Thompson and Davis graduating, LaPorte stepped up his game to become the man for the Tigers this year. He averaged 21.5 points and 12.0 rebounds, earning unanimous All-Three Rivers East and IBCA and Illinois Media Class 2A All State honorable mention.

He led the Tigers to their third straight regional championship and a return trip to the sectional finals before falling to state finalist Byron 59-43.

“There was a lot of expectations this year coming in from last year,” LaPorte said. “But we were just looking to create our own identity and play as a team. Made it a lot of farther than everybody thought we would.”

For all of his accomplishments on the floor and in the postseason, LaPorte is the 2023-24 BCR Player of the Year. He follows Thompson on the list and is the 15th Tiger honored since the award first came out in 1987.

“I knew that losing all that power last year, I’d have to step up my game a little bit,” he said. “I had to take a big role in leadership and all that. Just creating space for my teammates. Getting them involved. Just being the leader every one wanted me to be.

“I didn’t think about all these accolades, all this stuff that I got now. I’m just worried about wins.”

Tiger coach Jason Smith never saw LaPorte being in anyone’s shadow.

“I think teams knew he was going to be someone that was gonna be a big part of what we did. With Bennett (Williams) out, that role increased, Smith said. “He will be the first one to tell you that (Daniel) Sousa and other teammates took a lot of the ‘heat’ off of him. I think the biggest growth piece for Noah was leadership and what that role looks like.

“I think if you ask him, it was probably a little tougher in the beginning than anticipated, but by the end of the season, he had a pretty good grasp on it.”

Smith said LaPorte handled the heavy expectations well.

“Expectations are not as easy as it seems,” he said. “Noah’s teammates, coaches, and fans expect a lot out of Noah. I think he has always had that in all sports. We have to remember that these athletes are just kids and they should be having fun out there while playing the sports they love.

“I think Noah handles the pressure and expectations about as well as any 17-year-old out there. He’s a humble and great kid.”

LaPorte said he learned a lot from Thompson and Davis and how to always compete.

“Those guys are always giving 110%. They never miss anything. A practice. Doesn’t matter what it is, team dinners. They’re always there,” he said. “That’s a great role model. Great people to look up to. Knowing they’re always giving 110% no matter what they’re doing.”

LaPorte has become a nightly highlight reel with his many thunderous dunks and loves giving the fans some thrills. He first dunked the summer after the eighth grade and his first in-game dunk came freshman year.

“It fires up my teammates. Fires me up, too. I love everyone that comes out and supports it,” he said. “In games, I just go with the flow. If I get a chance, I’ll just go for it. Next year, I’ll try to do some dunks if I get some fast breaks.”

While he’s listed at 6-7, LaPorte said he’s been measured at 6-5 with no shoes on at collegiate football visits.

“But if it (6-7) helps the intimidation factor, we’ll do it,” he said with a smile.

He gets his height from his mom, Kristin.

“I don’t even know if my dad is 6 foot,” he said. “My mom’s side (the Wrights) definitely. Got some tall uncles on that side. They’re like 6-6 and then my grandpa is 6-5. Me and my brother (freshman Luke) both got blessed with height.”

LaPorte became the 13th Princeton player to score 1,000 career points. He is ranked ninth with 1,027 points and will take aim on Thompson’s program record of 1,468 next season.

For an encore, LaPorte and his teammates want to carry the Tigers to their fourth straight regional championship, a feat that’s only been done once in school history (1992-95), and get back to the sectional finalsand win it.

“We did the 3-peat this year. We want to keep that rolling,” he said. “There’s expectations every year to keep that rolling. Make sure all these younger kids see those expectations we set here at Princeton. Let them know they can be here and be in the same position.”