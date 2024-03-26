Peru contributes $125,000 to TBM Avenger and Salute to Veterans

The Peru City Council approved a $125,000 contribution to the TBM Avenger and Salute to Veterans Show during Monday’s meeting. (Scott Anderson)

The Peru City Council approved a $125,000 contribution to the TBM Avenger and Salute to Veterans Show during Monday’s meeting.

Peru Mayor Ken Kolowski said the event was “sneaking up” and they were looking for volunteers for the event.

“If anybody out there wants to help out it’s going to be a great event,” he said.

Alderman Jim Lukosus said organizers would like to get another 25 volunteers for the event that features the unique World War II aircraft, among others, but they would like as many as they can.

“We’d like them to be at least 16,” he said. “We do have some duties for them, but obviously due to the type of work adults are preferred.”

For those looking to volunteer visit https://tbmreunion.org/volunteer. The event will be May 17-18 at the Illinois Valley Regional Airport in Peru.

“I think this year is probably better than ever,” Lukosus said. “We are looking for bigger and better things this year.”

In other news:

The council approved a $4,000 donation to the Peru Boys Little League and Peru Girls Softball.