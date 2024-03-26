Bureau County Farm Bureau to set up trip to Waco, Texas

The Bureau County Farm Bureau set up a trip with something for everyone Nov. 11-17 with a seven-day, six-night trip to Waco, Texas. (Shaw Local News Network)

If you love home decor, countryside living, crafting projects and just some good old-fashioned fun, this tour is for you! Visit the HGTV’s Chip and Joan’s Magnolia Market & Silos, Ree Drummond’s Pioneer Women Merchantable Market and Waco’s Spice Village. Tour the Oklahoma City Memorial and famous Bricktown District. Enjoy the New Theater Dinner and show in Overland Park, Kansas, among other activities.

The farm bureau will host an informational meeting about this trip at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 11, at the Bureau County Farm Bureau, 1407 N. Main St., Princeton.