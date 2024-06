Ottawa Recreation will host a special event 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, at Buffalo Rock State Park. (Shaw File photo)

Ottawa Recreation will host a special event 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, at Buffalo Rock State Park.

Join Ottawa Rec for hiking, kickball and capture the flag. Bring a sack lunch. Ask supervisors for bus times or meet there. The activities are free.

Other special events for the summer include:

Wednesday, June 19: Movie Morning, 10:30 a.m. at Roxy Cinema, 827 La Salle St.

Wednesday, June 26: Magic Show, 10:15 a.m., Central Intermediate School, 711 E. McKinley Road.