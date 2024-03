Today’s Bureau County area cancellations, postponements include:

* Putnam County softball at IVC, ppd. to Friday, March 29

* Putnam County JV baseball, junior high track meet, canceled

* L-P’s varsity and JV home softball games vs. Rock Island; varsity game ppd. to April 5

* The Marquette at Princeton softball game

* The Mendota at Bureau Valley baseball and softball games; baseball game ppd. to Wednesday, March 27, softball TBA

* Sherrard at Morrison baseball