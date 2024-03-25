AARP driver safety program set April 1-2 in Streator

DeKalb sophomore Chloe O'Dell, 15, checks her mirror at a stop during her driving time Friday with DeKalb High School driver education instructor John Cordes in DeKalb. (Danielle Guerra)

The AARP is hosting a driver safety program in Streator.

The program is 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, April 1, and Tuesday, April 2, at the Liberty Village, 2322 Eastwood Ave. Call 815-672-1900 to register. Participants must attend both days of courses.

The AARP driver safety program is a classroom and online driver refresher course designed for drivers 50 or older. The program aims to help participants retain their driving competency.

The course will focus on how to navigate changes, reviewing driving strategies, being smart on the road, changing technology, understanding the effects of aging on driving, and learning about changes aging residents need to accept.

At completion of the course, participants will receive a certificate to present to their auto insurance company that may entitle them to a premium discount. Course fee is $20 for AARP members and $25 for non-members for materials and payable to AARP. The course is free to participants who are enrolled in United Health Care Insurance.