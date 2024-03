The 2000 block of Post Street between Bellevue Avenue and Prairie Street in Ottawa will be closed to all traffic beginning 8 a.m. Wednesday, March 27, weather permitting. (Derek Barichello)

The 2000 block of Post Street between Bellevue Avenue and Prairie Street in Ottawa will be closed to all traffic beginning 8 a.m. Wednesday, March 27, weather permitting.

City workers will be removing a tree located near the bridge that crosses over Goose Creek. The work is expected to be completed and the street reopened to traffic by early afternoon.