River Valley Players in Henry to present ‘Legally Blonde: The Musical’

The River Valley Players in Henry will present “Legally Blonde: The Musical.”

Based on the novel by Amanda Brown and the hit film starring Reese Witherspoon, this production is aimed to dazzle and delight audiences of all ages. Featuring music and lyrics by Laurence O’Keefe and Nell Benjamin, and book by Heather Hach, “Legally Blonde: The Musical” follows the journey of Elle Woods, a fashionable sorority queen who surprises everyone when she enrolls in Harvard Law School to win back her ex-boyfriend. Along the way, Elle discovers her own strength, determination and the power of staying true to herself.

Deanne Crook is back in the director’s chair along with a talented cast of familiar and fresh faces who will bring the characters to life. From Elle’s hilarious antics to the memorable courtroom scenes, the show looks to captivate audiences by the energy and enthusiasm on stage.

Performances will take place on the River Valley Players stage at the St. John XXIII Community Center at 1302 Second St., Henry. Dinner theater tickets are $40 per person – the ticket includes meal with salad bar, main course, dessert and three beverages. Dinner shows are April 6, 7, 13 and 14. The theater also offers a show only option on April 12 for $20 per person; a selection of desserts will be available for additional purchase. Tickets can be purchased online at rvphenry.org or by calling the box office at 309-238-7878.

“Legally Blonde: The Musical” is funded in part by a grant from Sun Foundation and the Illinois Arts Council.