Ottawa scores 3 in 7th to top Plainfield East: The Times Saturday Area Roundup

Baseball

Ottawa 10, Plainfield East 8: At Plainfield, the Pirates (4-3) scored three times in the top of the seventh, then held off the Bengals for the victory.

Adam Swanson went 4 for 5 for Ottawa with a double and three RBIs, while Jace Veith went 3 for 3 with a RBI and four runs scored. Jackson Mangold and Jacob Rosetto (RBI) each had two hits, Packston Miller a trio of sacrifice flies and Jaxson Cooper a run driven in.

Mangold (2 IP, 0 ER, 2 K) picked up the relief win on the mound, while Tate Wesbecker (4 1/3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 5 K) put together another solid appearance.

North Boone 10, Newark 0 (5 inn.); Winnebago 10, Newark 6 : At Jacksonville, the Norsemen dropped a pair of games falling short to the Vikings and the Indians.

Kiptyn Bleuer singled and stole a base for Newark in the loss to North Boone, with Landon Begovac (2 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 4 K), Aidan Brummel (1 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 1 K) and Jorgen Friestad (1 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 K) sharing the pitching duties.

Against Winnebago, which scored five times in the bottom of the sixth for the comeback win, Payton Wills went 3 for 3 with a double, Begovac had two hits and a RBI, Friestad knocked in a run and Bleuer (5 2/3 IP, 9 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 8 K) had a solid outing on the mound.

Softball

Newark 13, New Berlin 2; Newark 18, Jacksonville Routt 2 (4 inn.): At Jacksonville, the Norsemen (8-1) scored five times in the second in the triumph over the Pretzels, then exploded for 12 runs in the second in the win over the Rockets.

In the win over the New Berlin, Adelaide Johnson singled twice, tripled and drove in four runs for Newark. Kodi Rizzo (triple), Dottie Wood (triple, four RBIs) and Ryan Williams (RBI) all posted a pair of hits. Wood earned the complete-game win in the circle, allowing five hits, no earned runs, two walks and eight strikeouts.

Against Jacksonville Routt, Rizzo (four RBIs, four walks) and Williams (four RBIs, two walks) each blasted a home run, while Dani Peshia (RBI) and Stephanie Snyder (two doubles, two RBIS, four stolen bases) each recorded a pair of hits. Johnson and Wood also had RBIs. Tanner Kempiak (4 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 K) posted the pitching victory.

Indoor track and field

Sandwich’s Weber solid in two events at Top Times Championships: Sandwich’s Sunny Weber put together a pair of solid performances at the Class 2A Illinois Prep Top Times Championships at Illinois Wesleyan University’s Shirk Center in Bloomington.

Weber finished second in the 1600-meter run in a time of 5 minutes, 5.31 seconds, then placed third in the 3200 in 10:44.05, crossing the finish line six seconds better than her previous school record.