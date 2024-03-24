La Salle County marriage licenses: February 20-29, 2024

Here the La Salle County marriage licenses from Feb. 20 through Feb. 29, 2024. (Shaw Media file photo)

Here are the La Salle County marriage licenses from Feb. 20 through Feb. 29.

Adam Douglas Reynolds of Streator and Alicia Michelle Cunningham of Streator

Emma Rose Alexander of Sandwich and Cassandra Jo Smith of Normal

Matthew Gene Stier of Streator and Gemma Lyn Nodado of Streator

Dawn Mae Fox of Streator and Debra Kay Krofft of Streator

Caleb Milton Andersen of Ottawa and Cara Marie Murphy of Ottawa

Bradley William Bianchi of Peru and Anna Lizett Hernandez of Peru

Brendon Davis Schmidt of La Salle and Olga Lidia Elizalde of La Salle

Tyler Wayne Reding of Morris and Megan Marie McComb of Morris

James Louis Legg of Chicago and Joni Lynn King of Chicago

Johnathon Robert Oumauk of Streator and Jamie Marie Taylor of Streator

Justin Joseph Kenneth Webb of Streator and Melanie Lynn Walker of Streator

Samuel Nelson Chiles of La Salle and Sierra Lynn Sigrest of La Salle

Jordan Dennis Huber of Ottawa and Christina Moreland Pierce of Ottawa