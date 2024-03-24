La Salle County marriage licenses: February 20-29, 2024

Here are the La Salle County marriage licenses from Feb. 20 through Feb. 29.
Adam Douglas Reynolds of Streator and Alicia Michelle Cunningham of Streator
Emma Rose Alexander of Sandwich and Cassandra Jo Smith of Normal
Matthew Gene Stier of Streator and Gemma Lyn Nodado of Streator
Dawn Mae Fox of Streator and Debra Kay Krofft of Streator
Caleb Milton Andersen of Ottawa and Cara Marie Murphy of Ottawa
Bradley William Bianchi of Peru and Anna Lizett Hernandez of Peru
Brendon Davis Schmidt of La Salle and Olga Lidia Elizalde of La Salle
Tyler Wayne Reding of Morris and Megan Marie McComb of Morris
James Louis Legg of Chicago and Joni Lynn King of Chicago
Johnathon Robert Oumauk of Streator and Jamie Marie Taylor of Streator
Justin Joseph Kenneth Webb of Streator and Melanie Lynn Walker of Streator
Samuel Nelson Chiles of La Salle and Sierra Lynn Sigrest of La Salle
Jordan Dennis Huber of Ottawa and Christina Moreland Pierce of Ottawa