Girls basketball: Presenting the 2023-24 Times All-Area Team

Presenting the 2023-24 Times All-Area Girls Basketball Team, a collection of 25 of the area’s top players as voted on by The Times Sports staff.

First Team

Paisley Twait

Paisley Twait, Serena, sr.

The 2024 Times Girls Basketball Player of the Year, Twait led the Huskers to a 25-6 season in which Serena captured both the regular-season and tournament Little Ten Conference titles as well as the Class 1A Earlville Regional championship before falling by two points to state qualifier St. Bede in the sectional finals. A balanced all-around player, Twait averaged 11.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.9 steals per contest and was a unanimous All-LTC selection as well as special mention on the IBCA All-State Team.

A unanimous first-team selection to our first team this year as well, she was a member of our second team in 2023 and received honorable mention in 2022.

Lilly Craig

Lilly Craig, Marquette, sr.

A unanimous selection to our first team, Craig was all-around dynamo for the 18-12 Crusaders. She put up per-game averages of 18.1 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 3.4 steals and 3.3 blocks over the winter and was a first-team choice of the Tri-County Conference along with special mention on the IBCA All-State Team.

Craig was on our second team in 2023 and earned all-area honorable mention in both 2022 and 2021.

Skylar Dorsey (Brian Hoxsey)

Skylar Dorsey, Ottawa, jr.

A unanimous selection to our first team, Dorsey stepped into the consistent scorer’s role for a Pirates team that was bitten by the injury bug, leading the 17-13 Pirates in scoring with 11.7 points per game thanks to her 39.9% 3-point shooting and adding in 2.5 rebounds per game. She was also a first-team selection to the Interstate 8 All-Conference Team.

This is Dorsey’s first appearance on The Times All-Area Team.

Kaitlin White

Kaitlin White, Fieldcrest, sr.

A unanimous selection to our first team, White led the Times area in scoring with 19.1 points per game, adding 4.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 3.4 steals per contest as well on her way to first-team status on both the Heart of Illinois Conference Team and the HOIC All-Defensive Team after leading the 19-12 Knights. She was also given honorable mention to the Illinois Media Class 2A All-State Team and a third-team nod on the IBCA All-State Team.

White is a repeat Times All-Area first-team selection and was a member of our second team in 2022.

Makayla McNally (Brian Hoxsey)

Makayla McNally, Serena, sr.

The only dedicated post player on our first team, McNally closed out her career for the Little Ten Conference and regional champion Huskers by averaging a team-high 12.5 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game on her way to Little Ten All-Conference and IBCA All-State special mention accolades.

She earned honorable mention to The Times All-Area Team after both the 2022-23 and 2021-22 seasons.

Seneca's Alyssa Zellers eyes the hoop at Seneca High School. (Scott Anderson)

Second Team

Kendall Lowery, Ottawa, sr.

Alyssa Zellers, Seneca, jr.

Ella Derossett, FCW, jr.

Hannah Treptow, Sandwich, jr.

Kaitlyn Davis, Marquette, fr.

Third Team

Kiara Wesseh, Newark, sr.

Jenna Setchell, Serena, jr.

Madyson Olson, Earlville, sr.

Macy Gochanour, Fieldcrest, so.

Haley McCoy, Somonauk/Leland, sr.

Streator's Ava Gwaltney lines up a shot during the 2023 Lady Pirate Holiday Tournament in Kingman Gym. (Scott Anderson)

Honorable Mention

Ella Schmitz, Ottawa, jr.

Lainie Olson, Seneca, jr.

Ava Gwaltney, Streator, so.

Addison Ness, Newark, jr.

Evelyn O’Connor, Seneca, jr.

Mary Stisser, Ottawa, so.

Abby Hohmann, Somonauk/Leland, so.

Avery Durdan, Marquette, jr.

Kayden Cornelis, Sandwich, so.

Emma Palaschak, FCW, fr.