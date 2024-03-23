March 23, 2024
VFW Auxiliary to host singing contest

Record yourself singing the ‘Star Spangled Banner’

VFW Auxiliary 4668 announced a March 31 deadline for Illinois Valley students to enter the Red, White & Blue Singing contest. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

The La Salle Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4668 Auxiliary announced a March 31 deadline for Illinois Valley students to enter the Red, White & Blue Singing contest.

The contest is open to students in kindergarten through 12th grade in public, parochial, private or home schools who are permanent U.S. residents. Foreign-exchange students, students 20 or older, and GED or adult education students are ineligible.

The contest involves making a video of the student singing “The Star-Spangled Banner” from any time from July 1 through March 31. They can sing in any genre they wish, but no words can be changed.

The contest is broken into two grade groups: kindergarten through eighth grade and ninth through 12th grades.

Contestant entries must be submitted to a local VFW auxiliary by March 31. Interested youth, parents/guardians and teachers should contact Barb Sweger at 815-481-8288 or deptilyouth@yahoo.com for information and entry forms.

Visit www.vfwauxiliary.org/what-we-do/youth-activities for eligibility requirements, contest rules and an entry form.