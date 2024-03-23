Princeton man busted with cocaine, guns

A rural Princeton man faces up to 60 years in prison after drug agents said they seized more than a pound of cocaine and 22 firearms in a Friday raid. (Jayce Eustice)

A rural Princeton man faces up to 60 years in prison after drug agents said they seized more than a pound of cocaine and 22 firearms in a raid Friday.

Robert T. Lucas Jr., 59, of 12926 2775E St., Princeton, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) with intent to deliver, more than 900 grams, and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

The controlling charge – for the purported cocaine – is a Super Class X felony that has a sentencing range of 15 to 60 years in prison with no possibility of probation because the weight exceeded 900 grams, police said.

If convicted, Lucas would be required to serve 75% of any resulting prison sentence.

Agents with the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team conducted a search warrant at Lucas’ residence in cooperation with the U.S. Homeland Security Investigations team (Springfield Division), Bureau County Sheriff’s Office, DePue Police Department and Bureau County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Lucas was taken to the Bureau County Jail to await a detention hearing.