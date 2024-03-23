Newark softball tops G-K, improves to 6-1: The Times Friday Area Roundup

Softball

Newark 8, Genoa-Kingston 4: At Jacksonville, Ill., the Norsemen broke a tie with one run in the fifth inning, then had two tallies in each the sixth and seventh in the victory over the Cogs on Friday.

Ryan Williams (four RBIs) and Sadie Ottinger (RBI) each had two hits for Newark (6-1). Dani Peshia knocked in two runs with Gwen Friestad (double) also driving in a run. Kate Bromeland doubled and Kodi Rizzo walked three times and scored four runs.

Rizzo (3 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K) earned the win in the circle with relief help from Tanner Kempiak (3 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K).

Indoor track and field

Athletes from Seneca, Newark compete at Top Times Championships: A number of Fighting Irish and Norsemen boys and girls athletes competed at the Class 1A Illinois Prep Top Times Championships at Illinois Wesleyan University’s Shirk Center in Bloomington.

The Seneca girls had solid individual performances from Teagan Johnson (pole vault, 3rd, 3.62 meters), Evelyn O’Connor (800-meter run, 5th, 2 minutes, 23.63 seconds), Faith Baker (shot put, 8th, 10.79m), Lila Coleman (long jump, 12th, 4.74; 400, 13th, 1:03.25) and Natalie Misener (1600, 13th, 5:40.01).

In the relays, the 4X400 (Clara Bruno, O’Connor, Misener, Coleman) finished fifth in 4:18.43 and the 4X800 (Bruno, Misener, Gracie Steffes, O’Connor) placed sixth in 10:11.37.

For the Seneca boys, Sam Churchill placed fifth (4.21m) in the pole vault and Alex Bogner-Kidwell took seventh (14.06m) in the shot put.

Newark senior Kiara Wesseh

Kiara Wesseh led the way for the Newark girls by winning (5.38m) the long jump, placing second (1.62m) in the high jump, third (9.61 seconds) in the 60 hurdles and seventh (8.12) in the 60 dash. Tess Carlson finished sixth (3.27m) in the pole vault and Addison Ness took 11th (10.07m) in the triple jump.

Logan Pasakarnis placed 16th (2:09.5) in the 800 and 20th (54.51) in the 400 for the Norsemen boys.