3 charged in Streator drug busts

Three Streator residents were charged with drug-related felonies after investigations by the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team, drug agents said Friday.

Bryanna M. Stash, 23, was charged with four counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance. Her most serious count is a Class X felony carrying six to 30 years in prison with no possibility of probation.

Tri-DENT said Stash delivered more than 15 grams of cocaine (about 0.033 pounds) to drug agents and, on three other occasions, delivered lesser amounts.

Jacob D. Hanzo, 29, is charged with unlawful delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful delivery of a look-alike substance. Hanzo allegedly delivered more than 1 gram but less than 15 grams of cocaine to agents, a Class 1 felony carrying four to 15 years in prison, and delivered a look-alike substance.

Shane M. Martin, 31, is charged with unlawful delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful delivery of a look-alike substance. Martin allegedly delivered more than 1 gram but less than 15 grams of cocaine to agents, a Class 1 felony.

The individuals, who are innocent until proven guilty, each were given notices to appear in La Salle County Circuit Court.