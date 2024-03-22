Seneca baseball, Newark softball both win big to improve to 5-1: The Times Thursday Roundup

Baseball

Seneca 12, Putnam Co. 2 (5 inn.): At Granville, the visiting Fighting Irish (5-1 overall, 2-0 Tri-County) pulled away with an eight-run fourth inning in support of winning pitcher Austin Aldridge (4 IP, 2 ER, 7 K).

Nate Othon (three RBIs), Casey Clennon (single, double, three RBIs), Kenny Daggett (two hits, RBI) and Keegan Murphy (two hits, RBI) led the Seneca offense.

Pontiac 18, Ottawa 7 (6 inn.): At King Field on Thursday, the host Pirates (3-3) suffered the nonconference loss to the Indians, committing seven errors leading to 13 unearned runs.

Adam Swanson (3 IP, 3 ER, 3 K) took the pitching loss for Ottawa, which was led at the plate by two hits and an RBI from Jack Henson, one hit and one RBI each from Jaxon Cooper and Harry Carretto, and two runs batted in by Lucas Farabaugh.

Sandwich 14, Somonauk 1 (5 inn.): At Sandwich, the host Indians rolled past the Bobcats (0-2) thanks to a one-hitter with no walks pitched by Taylor Adams (5 IP, 0 ER, 13 K).

Jeffery Ashley drove home four runs, Tyler Lissman drove in three runs, and both Chance Lange and Dino Barbanente (two hits) provided two RBIs for the Indians (1-3).

Tristan Reed singled for Somonauk’s lone hit. Landon Johnson (1 IP, 2 ER, 1 K) suffered the pitching loss.

Sterling Newman 22, Newark 8 (5 inn.): At Newark, the host Norsemen fell to 0-7 on the season despite two hits and two RBIs apiece from Payton Wills and David Ulrich.

Clay Friestad also had two hits in support of Newark’s six pitchers to take the bump. Ulrich (2/3 IP, 5 ER, 1 K) absorbed the loss.

Softball

WFC 15, Lowpoint-Washburn 3 (5 inn.): At rural Streator, the host Warriors finished the TCC sweep of the Wildcats led by a four hit, two triple, four run, two RBI performance from Emma Palaschak.

Ella Derossett and Lilly Libby added two hits and three RBIs apiece for the Warriors (4-1 overall, 2-1 Tri-County Conference), with Jaylei Leininger adding two hits and to RBIs, and Shae Simons providing two hits and one run batted in. Libby (5 IP, 0 ER, 4 K) earned the win in the circle.

Emma Palaschak

Seneca 12, Putnam Co. 4: At Granville, the visiting Fighting Irish (3-0 overall, 2-0 Tri-County) took control with a six-run third inning, which proved to be plenty for sophomore winning pitcher Tessa Krull (5 IP, 3 ER, 9 K).

Krull also had three of Seneca’s 15 hits and drove home a pair of runs. Alyssa Zellers (2 RBIs), Hayden Pfeifer (RBI), Audry McNabb (3 RBIs, HR), Camryn Stecken and Aurora Weber (2 RBIs) added two hits apiece.

Sandwich 8, Somonauk/Leland 0: At Sandwich, the host Indians (2-0) handled the Bobcats, allowing just three hits – two of them off the bat of Brooke Bahrey.

Sandwich’s Brooklyn Marks (7 IP, 0 R, 16 K) dominated in the complete-game shutout. Kayden Cornelis (RBI) and Alexis Sinetos (three RBIs) knocked three hits apiece for the Indians against Bobcats losing pitcher Kaydence Eade (6 IP, 6 ER, 4 K).

Newark 16, Sterling Newman 1 (4 inn.): At Newark, the host Norsemen (5-1) scored five in the third and 10 in the fourth to dismiss the visiting Comets.

Danica Peshia singled, doubled, homered and drive home four runs for Newark, with Ryan Williams adding two singles, a double and four RBIs of her own. Winning pitcher Kodi Rizzo (4 IP, 0 ER, 9 K) provided two hits and Gwen Friestad two RBIs.