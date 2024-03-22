Seed designed to be attractive to pheasants to be sold April 6

A male pheasant walks along the edge of a field. The annual Seed Day program has been focused on providing Pheasants Forever local members with free seed to support their individual conservation efforts. Beginning in 2024 this is evolving to encourage the general public, with smaller parcels of privately owned land, to participate in habitat conservation. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Pheasants Forever has been working to conserve land for pheasant habitat for many years.

Since 1982, 225,382 acres have been acquired and permanently protected for the benefit of the public nationwide.

In Illinois, the first breeding population was introduced to north central Illinois (the Macomb area) in 1890. According to the Illinois Natural History Survey, pheasant population peaked in the early 1950s and declined dramatically thereafter, for a number of reasons, including loss of habitat. Today, these birds are scarce in the wild, although the Illinois Department of Natural Resources releases birds each year for hunters.

The Bureau County chapter of Pheasants Forever has been supporting habitat growth, conservation and various hunting and sportsman programs continuously since being reorganized in 2004. Among other things, the local chapter has provided support for youth hunting, the 4-H shooting programs, habitat conservation and re-establishment through an annual Seed Day program, and has been a regular supporter and sponsor of the Conservation Day program organized by the Bureau County Soil and Water Conservation District for fifth grade students in Bureau County.

In the past, the annual Seed Day program has been focused on providing Pheasants Forever local members with free seed to support their individual conservation efforts. Beginning in 2024 this is evolving to encourage the general public, with smaller parcels of privately owned land, to participate in habitat conservation.

Every current and new associate member ($35 annual dues) is eligible to receive a two-pound bucket of habitat-oriented seed sufficient to plant ½ acre of ground to bird-friendly species. This same bucket also is available to non-members for $50/bucket. This seed mix is designed to be attractive to pheasants, quail and support insects for turkeys, as well as being palatable to deer. The organization is not limiting the number of buckets an individual may purchase – the goal is to see as much marginal or non-productive land as possible planted to support wildlife.

April 6 has been designated as Seed Day for 2024. Buckets of habitat mix can be obtained between 8 and 10 a.m. at The Seed House, 145 Owen St., Tiskilwa. These buckets also will be available through committee members and other interested parties. Contacts are Ken Stachowicz at 815-664-8005; Eric Paull at 815 878-4132; and Rick Rokosz (owner/operator of The Seed House) in Tiskilwa.