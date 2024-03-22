Interstate 80 in Bureau County to close overnight March 25-26

Workers with D Construction build a new overpass on County Road 500 East over Interstate 80 on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, in Bureau County. The Illinois Department of Transportation announced a two-year, $36.8 million construction project on nearly 10 miles of Interstate 80 in Bureau County. IDOT will close I-80 for two consecutive nights on Monday, March 25, and Tuesday, March 26, to accommodate the setting of beams for the 470 East Road bridge near Sheffield. (Scott Anderson)

The Illinois Department of Transportation will close Interstate 80 in Bureau County for two consecutive nights on Monday, March 25, and Tuesday, March 26, to accommodate the setting of beams for the 470 East Road bridge near Sheffield.

The closures will be between the Route 78 interchange (exit 33) and the Route 40 interchange (exit 45) and will run from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night.

Westbound I-80 will close overnight on Monday, March 25, followed by the eastbound I-80 closure during the night of Tuesday, March 26. A posted detour for I-80 will direct motorists to use Route 78, U.S. 6 and Route 40.

The 470 East Road bridge is one of two bridges that will be replaced in the I-80 corridor. The first bridge at 645 East Road was completed in fall 2023. The 470 East Road bridge is expected to be completed this summer.