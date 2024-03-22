$750,000 in federal funds to reconstruct Iowa Avenue truck route in Streator finalized

Streator is set to receive $750,000 in federal funds earmarked by U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Dunlap, to reconstruct the Iowa Avenue truck route. (Derek Barichell )

Mayor Tara Bedei said Wednesday the funds were finalized in the federal budget.

The project is part of LaHood’s Community Project Funding Grants, which allow members of Congress to earmark in the federal budget funds for 15 infrastructure projects within their district.

With the funds, the city will install curb and gutters from the 100 to the 900 block of Iowa Avenue. This stretch features a mixture of industrial and residential properties. The city still will have to contribute to the project, but it freed up money in the budget for other road or infrastructure projects, Bedei had previously said.

City Engineer Jeremy Palm said the project would not start until next year, as there is a process that has to be followed to acquire the funds.