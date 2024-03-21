Track & Field: Area athletes to compete in Prep Top Times

Athletes from six area schools will be competing in the Illinois Prep Top Time Indoor championships this weekend at the Shirk Center on the campus of Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington.

Bureau Valley will be represented by three boys in the 1A Meet on Friday.

Landon Hulsing is tied for the 8th seed in high jump at 6-foot while Brady Hartz has a seed time of 7.28 in the 60m and Andrew Roth has a seed time of 9.54 in the 60m hurdles.

In the 1A girls, sophomore Lily Bosnich returns for St. Bede, seeded 17th in the 60 hurdles at 10.27 and 19th in the 200 meters at 27.75.

Amboy sends senior Elly Jones in two events for the 1A girls, seeded ninth in triple jump at 10.14 meters and 11th in the 60m hurdles at 10.09.

In Saturday’s 2A meet, Princeton sends three throwers in the shot put, including a pair of No. 3 seeds. Senior Payne Miller is seeded third for the boys at 16.20m (53-1 3/4) and classmate Morgan Foes is the third seed for the girls at 11.95m (39-2 1/4).

Junior Cade Odell also goes down in the shot, seeded 10th at 15.09m (49-6 1/4).

Princeton sophomore Camryn Driscoll is the fifth seed in the 400 meters with a time of 1:01.01.

Mendota freshman Mariyah Elam brings in the No. 2 seed in the girls high jump at 1.65m (5-5) while sophomore Sebastian Carlos will run in the boys 400m with a 19th seed time of 53.91.

LaSalle-Peru sends two athletes in 2A. Elli Sines qualified in the girls 60m hurdles with a time of 10.12 while Griffin Hammers qualified in the boys 800 meters with a time of 2:03.61.