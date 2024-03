Illinois Valley Community College’s Project Success Leadership Team raised funds and contributions from the campus community to assemble 100 baskets for the Youth Service Bureau to distribute to children in its care. (Photo provided by IVCC Community Relations)

The Easter bunny enlisted some Illinois Valley Community College students to complete deliveries this spring.

IVCC’s Project Success Leadership Team raised funds and received contributions from the campus community to assemble 100 baskets for the Youth Service Bureau to distribute to children in its care.

Thanks to campus generosity, the group collected an assortment of items ranging from stuffed animals and jump ropes to candy and coloring books.