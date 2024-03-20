Ottawa scores 3 in 6th to top Serena: The Times Tuesday Area Roundup

Baseball

Ottawa 5, Serena 3: At Serena, the Pirates (2-2) scored three times in the top of the sixth to snap a 2-all tie with the Huskers (1-1).

Ottawa starting pitcher Cam Loomis allowed four hits and no earned runs with a walk and 13 strikeouts in five innings on the hill, while winning pitcher Tate Wesbecker allowed an unearned run and fanned four in two innings of relief.

Jaxson Cooper had two singles, a double and an RBI for Ottawa, while Adam Swanson doubled twice and drove in a run. Packston Miller and Lucas Farabaugh each added RBI hits.

Tanner Faivre singled, doubled and drove in all three of Serena’s runs. Beau Raikes (3 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 6 K), Hunter Staton (loss, 2 1/3 IP, 4 H, 4 ER, 3 BB, 5 K) and Faivre (1 2/3 IP, 1 H, 0R, 2 BB, 2 K) all took the hill for the hosts.

Roanoke-Benson/Lowpoint-Washburn 14, Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell 7: At rural Streator, the Rockets scored in every inning but one in the TCC win over the Warriror.

Reed Fraizer (double, two RBIs) and Connor Dodge (double, three RBIs) each had two hits to pace WFC, while Jonathan Moore (double) and Theron Essman added RBI hits.

Seneca 11, Putnam County 3: At Seneca, the Fighting Irish scored five in the fourth and six in the sixth in defeating the Panthers to begin the Tri-County season.

Nate Othon (double, three RBIs), Kenny Daggett (RBI) and Casey Clennon (RBI) each had two hits for Seneca. Aiden Vilcek knocked in a pair of runs, while Chase Buis and Casey Klinker each doubled.

Paxton Giertz (4 2/3 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 4 BB, 7 K) earned the pitching win, with relief help from Buis (1 1/3 IP, 1 H, o R, 1 BB, 2 K) and Clennon (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K).

Coal City 3, Sandwich 1: At Coal City, the host Coalers grabbed the lead for good with a run in the bottom of the first in topping the Indians.

Chris Barbor doubled, and Chance Lange singled for Sandwich’s lone hits. Lange (5 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 8 K) suffered the tough-luck loss on the mound, with Braden Behringer striking out the side in the sixth.

Brimfield 6, Fieldcrest 4: At Brimfield, the Knights fell to 1-1 on the season with the loss to the Indians.

Tyler Serna had two hits for Fieldcrest, with Drew Overocker, Lucas May and Koltin Kearfott each recording a RBI. Kearfott (5 IP, 2 ER, 5 K) took the pitching loss.

Softball

Illinois Valley Central 11, Streator 8: At Streator, the Grey Ghosts scored six times in the fourth then held off a late rally by the Bulldogs to earn the win.

Lily Kupec had three hits and two RBIs for Streator (0-1), while Rilee Talty (two doubles, RBI), Morgan Kostal (two doubles, RBI) and Makenna Ondrey (two RBIs) all had two hits each. Ondrey (5 IP, 5 H, 5 ER, 10 K) took the loss.

Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell 10, Lowpoint-Washburn 0 (5 inn.): At Washburn, the Warriors improved to 3-0 overall in winning their TCC opener over the Wildcats.

Shae Simons fired a no-hitter in the circle – her second of the season – with one walk and 13 strikeouts. Olivia Chismarick had two singles, a double and two RBIs to lead WFC at the plate. Emma Palaschack (RBI) added two hits, Lilly Libby an RBI double, and Ella Derosett, Kaiden Connor and Jaylei Leininger all knocked in a run.

Seneca 11, Putnam County 1 (6 inn.): At Seneca, the Fighting Irish pounded out 17 hits in opening the Tri-County slate with a victory over the Panthers.

Lexie Buis (double, four RBIs) and Hayden Pfeifer (two doubles, three RBIs) were each 4 for 4 for Seneca (2-0, 1-0), while Alyssa Zellers (double, RBI), Audry McNabb (double, RBI) and Kaylee Klinker (double) all recorded a pair of hits. Tessa Krull improved to 2-0 on the year after allowing one hit and two walks with five strikeouts.

Sandwich 19, DeKalb 5: At DeKalb, the Indians opened the season by pounding out 23 hits and putting up crocked numbers in four innings in the win over the Barbs.

Johanna Freemon went 5 for 5 with three doubles, a home run and six RBIs, while Alexis Sinetos (two triples) and Jillian Ashley (double, two RBIs) each had four hits led the Sandwich hitting attack. Aubrey Cyr (two RBIs), Hannah Decker (RBI) and Kayden Corneils (four RBIs) all doubled, with Gianna Madrigal blasting a homer.

Cry (4 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K) and Brooklyn Marks (2 IP, 1 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 4 K) combined efforts in the circle.