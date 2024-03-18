Streator Zonta Club honors fifth, sixth grade girls at Youth Leadership awards

Sixth grade girls honored included (first row, from left) Emileigh Jaegle, Grand Ridge School; Braelyn Fritts, Amyia Urbanec, Mae Ketcham, Luisa Cueto and Alyssa Thomas, all of Northlawn School. (second, from left) Carly Taylor (Ransom School); Harlee Lovrant and Jaylin Lowe, both of Woodland School; Paisley Pence, St. Michael School; Lydia Henderson, Makenna Davies and Melina Flores, all of Northlawn School. (Photo provided by Janice Corrigan)

Zonta Club of Streator hosted its second Youth Leadership Awards night on March 12 at Bruce Township Hall.

Zonta Club President Linda Over opened the program with remarks on the youth leadership award along with a brief history of Zonta International and local work done by the Streator club. She then introduced Streator Mayor Tara Bedei, who spoke on the qualities of a leader and told the audience about some astute women leaders from Streator’s past. She encouraged the awardees to continue to display the leadership qualities they show and stated these qualities will take them far.

Students were recognized from Grand Ridge, Northlawn, St. Michael, Ransom and Woodland schools. Teacher at those schools were asked to chose students who matched the criteria for the award. Both parents and or guardians as well as students’ respective teachers were invited to the event. Each student was called forward to receive their certificate, a yellow rose (Zonta’s flower) a gift card and a small charm token by president, Linda Over.

Those receiving awards included: Emileigh Jaegle, Grand Ridge School, sixth grade; Jade Carillo, Melisa Chavez, Oliviah Friedrich, Lorelei Kaschak, Alex Pedelty and Paloma Villalobos, Northlawn School, fifth grade; Luisa Cueto, Makenna Davies, Melina Flores, Braelyn Fritts, Lydia Henderson, Mae Ketcham, Alyssa Thomas and Amyia Urbanec, Northlawn School, sixth grade; Valeria Oliver, St. Michal School, fifth grade; Paisley Pence, St. Michael School, sixth grade; Kabrie Kling, Ransom School, fifth grade; Carly Taylor, Ransom School, sixth grade; Rylee Reel and Harley Breese, Woodland School, fifth grade; and Jaylin Lowe and Harlee Lovrant, Woodland School, sixth grade.

Punch and cookies were served following the event.

Zonta is an international organization that strives to build a better world for women and girls. There are 1,2000 clubs in 62 countries throughout the world. Zonta International is 105 years old and the Zonta Club of Streator was chartered in 1955. The club meets the third Thursday of the month at local restaurants.

Some local projects the local Streator club supports are Safe Journeys for survivors of Domestic Violence, shopping for children at Christmas, ringing bells for The Salvation Army, providing a free community lunch; supported STEM programs at local schools, hosting an annual Halloween party for clients of Streator Unlimited, collecting feminine hygiene products for local schools to distribute to students, participating in the yearly Zonta Says No to Domestic Violence Campaign, raising funds to provide local scholarships and raising awareness about legislation that affects women and children.

For more information about the Streator club contact Over at 815-257-5037.