Streator library to host Bluey scavenger hunt

Streator Public Library patrons will need to be on the lookout for Bluey characters the week of March 18.

The library is hosting a Bluey scavenger hunt throughout the week. Search the library and find all of the hidden items. The scavenger hunt theme changes weekly.

Here are other activities scheduled at the library, 130 S. Park St., the week of March 18. Call 815-672-2729 for more information.

5 to 6 p.m. Monday, March 18: Arts and Crafts with Maddy! Children 5-plus and younger. Come to the library to create projects to take home.

4 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 19: Story time, newborns to age 5. Listen to a story that’s themed for the week. Wackadoo! It’s a story time party with Bluey and friends.

4:30 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 19: Lego Club, newborns to age 4.

10:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 20: Toddler Time, newborns to age 5. Toddlers can move and groove as they develop social skills with others.

1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 20: Cozy Mystery Book Club, adults. Check with the library front desk to see what book is being featured.

2:30 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 20: S.T.EM., children 5-plus and younger.

4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 20: Creative Writing Wednesday, teens. Love writing stories? Join the library at to create fun short stories.

4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, March 21: Game informer, ages 10 to 19. Check out a variety of games.

5 to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 21: Game Night, ages 10 to 19. Looking for a fun crowd? Play some games at the library.

3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Friday, March 22: No Sew Sock Bunnies, adults. Looking for a cute and easy Easter decoration? Join the library and make a sock bunny. Registration is required at https://www.streatorpubliclibrary.org/

1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 23: Dungeons & Dragons, teens and adults. Dungeons and Dragons at the library. Will you embark on the journey? Registration is required at https://www.streatorpubliclibrary.org/