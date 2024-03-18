Route 34 Drive-In in Earlville announces tentative April 19 opening

In a sign warmer weather can’t be too far off, the Route 34 Drive-In Theatre in Earlville announced April 19 as its tentative opening weekend. (Charles Van Horn)

In a sign warmer weather can’t be too far off, the Route 34 Drive-In Theatre in Earlville announced April 19 as its tentative opening weekend.

This season will be its 70th anniversary. The theater opened in 1954.

The theater underwent new ownership last summer after the unexpected passing of Ron Magnoni Jr. in February, opening in August under new owners Paul and Shelley Bottomley, and running shows each weekend through October.

This season’s opening weekend is subject to change according to weather, the theater said. The owners also said new menu items are getting added this year to the concession stand.

The legacy of Magnoni and the owner before him, Charles Dyas, can be seen in the old pictures and ticket stubs framed on the walls. The single screen drive-in opened in June of 1954 and was operated by the Dyas family until 1994, when it was bought by Magnoni.

Go to https://34drivein.com/ for more information and updates on the theater.