Bureau Valley’s Ella Thacker won District FFA Proficiency in Diversified Agricultural Production

Ella Thacker was selected as the District FFA Proficiency winner in Diversified Agricultural Production.

Thacker is a member of the Bureau Valley FFA Chapter of the Illinois Association FFA. Illinois FFA recognizes students in 48 different areas based on their work-based learning, also known as Supervised Agricultural Experiences or SAE. FFA members who demonstrate outstanding agricultural skills and competencies through record keeping, leadership and scholastic achievement may be considered for this award. SAEs allow students to learn by doing by either owning and operating an agricultural business, working or serving an internship at an agriculture-based business or conducting an agriculture-based scientific experiment and reporting results.

Thacker was selected as the District 1 winner by a committee of agriculture industry representatives and teachers knowledgeable in this work-based area. She is the daughter of Mike and Sherri Thacker, of Walnut.

Receiving this honor now makes Thacker eligible to compete in the State FFA Awards Selection process in Mt. Zion on Saturday, March 23. She was previously chosen as the chapter and section awardee is this area.

Caseelynn Shimmin and Alexa Jacobs are the agriculture teacher and FFA advisor at Bureau Valley High School.

Thacker will receive plaques for her accomplishments. These plaques are made possible by gifts by individuals, businesses, corporations and organizations through the Illinois Foundation FFA.