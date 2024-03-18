2024 BCR Boys tennis preview: Princeton returns six of eight starters

Princeton

Coach: Connie Lind.

Key returners: Ben Anderson, sr.; Michael Ellis, sr.; Asa Gartin, jr.; Josh Orwig, sr.; Tyson Phillips, sr.; Chase Sims, jr.

Key newcomers: Landon Davis; so., Jackson Mason, so.

Worth noting: The Tigers return six of their eight starters to their lineup, including Phillips, who returns to his third season at No. 1 singles, qualifying for state his sophomore and junior years. He went 18-4 last year. “He’s put a lot of hard work into tennis improving and perfecting his game,” Lind said. Sims, who had one just loss in the regular season last year, finishing 15-2, will man No. 2 singles. Anderson returns at # 1 doubles, joined by Ellis with Gartin and Mason at No. 2 doubles and Orwig and Davis at No. 3 doubles. Lind said “All the doubles are aggressive players and very competitive. Then add in their foot speed and this makes for fun practices.” Lind said the Tigers want to finish the season above .500 and make a run at sectional.” Her expectations for her players are to “When we set foot on the court, be the best player we can be. Be aggressive, but play under control. And have fun doing what they love - playing tennis.” ... JV team members are Nolan Anderson, Levi Boggs, Kyle Chin, Landon Fairbanks, Phillip Goodale, Blake Miller, Parker Nink, Jack Orwig, Cail Piper, Eli Skaggs and Nick Wright. ... The Tigers’ season opener is set for Monday, April 1 at Sterling Newman. They will play at home the next day vs. Coal City.

St. Bede

Coach: Eric Davy

Top returners: Solomon Zhang, jr.; Dominic Fonderolli, jr.; Noah Buck, so.

Key newcomers: Tyler Walsh, jr.; Mark Rudenko, so.; Brax Kim, so.; Isaac Kang, so.; Westin Heersink, so.; Julian Villava, so.

Worth noting: The Bruins return three players from last year’s team that only won one dual. Zhang and Fonderolli will play doubles, while Buck could play either singles or doubles. “I’m hoping Noah’s experience from last year will help his progression as an all-around player,” Davy said. Rudenko will play No. 1 or No. 2 singles, Walsh will play No. 1 or No. 2 doubles, Kim will be at No. 2 doubles, Kang will be at No. 2 or No. 3 doubles, Herrsink will play No. 3 doubles and Villava will play doubles. “I hope with the youth we have on this team we can continue to grow and improve every time we step onto the court,” Davy said.