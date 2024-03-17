Princeton library to host Academy Award winner in virtual talk

Princeton Public Library will host a virtual presentation Wednesday, March 20, with a two-time Academy Award-winning costume designer.

A Conversation with Designer Ruth E. Carter: Interweaving Tradition and Imagination Through Costume Design Zoom presentation is scheduled 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 20. Carter made history as the first Black person to win an Academy Award in Best Costume Design for the film, “Black Panther.” She received a second Academy Award in the same category for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” Carter is known for her research and diligence to the craft of costume design, specifically for her work on films such as Spike Lee’s “Malcolm X,” Steven Spielberg’s “Amistad” and Ava DuVernay’s “Selma.” To register, visit princetonpl.org.

The Princeton Public Library is located at 698 E. Peru St. and can be contacted at 815-875-1331.

5:30 p.m. Monday, March 18: All movies in March have a green theme. Because of its distributor contract, the library can’t list movie titles. Call the Circulation Desk for more information about a particular movie night at 815-875-1331, ext 200. All movies are free and open to the public.

10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 19: Preschool story time/craft, Matson Meeting Room, days of the week with yesterday, today, tomorrow wheel and invent your own day coloring activity.

5 to 6 p.m. Friday, March 22: Illinois Humanities Road Scholar Workshop by Aaron Lawler – Learning is Your Arc: Illinois Novelist, Ernest Hemingway – teaches us about who we are everything, from history and art to science and economics, is framed in story. Story is a way for people to understand their meaning and purpose in the world. In this workshop, participants will develop this framework of story as a way of learning through literary models in order to understand who they are and the world around them. The presentation/workshop is split into three interactive parts: the hero archetype, Hemingway’s hero and chasing your better self.