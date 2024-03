The Illinois Valley Parkinson’s Support Group is scheduled to meet from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Monday, April 1, at the Utica Fire Station, just south of Casey’s, on Route 178. (Derek Barichello - dbarichello@shawmedia.com)

The Illinois Valley Parkinson’s Support Group is scheduled to meet from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Monday, April 1, at the Utica Fire Station, just south of Casey’s, on Route 178.

Parking and entry is in the back. The speaker will be Mary Yuhas M.S. CCC, a speech-language pathologist who will be talking about the Big and Loud Program for Parkinson’s. Call Sue at 815-434-7114 for more information.