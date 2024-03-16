Princeton softball routs IVC in season opener: BCR Roundup, Friday, March 15

SOFTBALL

Princeton 13, IVC 3: Everyone in the lineup got a hit as the Tigresses racked up 17 hits en route to an opening day victory at Chillicothe.

Freshman Avah Oertel led the hit parade with four hits and four RBIs for Princeton, including a homer and two doubles.

Makayla Hecht (3 RBIs) and Caroline Keutzer (RBI) each had three hits and Sam Woolley added two hits with a RBI for Princeton, which scored six runs in the first two innings and six more in the seventh to put the game away.

Reese Reviglio was the winning pitcher.

BASEBALL

Amboy 6, Bureau Valley 5: The Clippers rallied for three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to make off with a nonconference victory over the Storm in Amboy.

Elijah Endress led the Storm, who scored one run in the sixth and seventh innings to take a 5-3 lead, with two hits while Tyler Birkey had a double with a RBI.

Quinn Leffelmen led the Clippers with three hits and three RBIs.