Bureau Valley girls track repeats at Byron: BCR roundup Saturday, March 16

Girls track

Bureau Valley repeats at Byron: The Storm won the Byron Indoor Classic for the second year in a row on Saturday with 18 top five finishes, including five firsts and seven seconds.

Maddie Wetzell won the 1600m with a time of 6:14.99.

Constance Gibson won the long jump (4.62m) and took second in the 200m (29.06) and third in triple jump (8.84m).

Lynzie Cady claimed seconds in the 400m (1:06.49), shot put (9.02m) and long jump (4.30m).

McKinley Canady was second in the 55m (7.88) and fourth in triple jump (8.75m).

Kate Salisbury took thirds in the 55m (8.18) and high jump (1.37m).

Other top individual place-finishers for BV were Emma Mussche, second in the 800m (2:47.56), Leah House, second in the 3200m (15:38.89), Landry Hitzler, third in shot put (8.72m), and Elizabeth Backer, fifth in high jump (1.37m)

The Storm won the 4x200 relay with a time of 1:55.53 with Gibson, Salisbury, Taylor Neuhalfen and Canady and the 4x400 relay (4:37.13) with Mussche, Salisbury, Canady and Cady.

BV finished second in the 4x800 relay with a time of 11:36.85 ran by Mussche, Gemma Moore, Backer and Wetzell.

Softball

Bureau Valley 2, Putnam County 1: The Storm scored both runs in the third inning and senior pitcher Carly Reglin made it hold up for a nonconference victory in Manlius.

Reglin went the distance, scattering three hits and one walk while striking out seven.

The Storm got five hits from five different players off PC pitcher Paxton Stunkel, who had two of the Panthers’ three hits on the day.

Kylee Moore doubled in PC’s only run of the day for a 1-0 lead in the top of the first.

Princeton 7, Dixon 2: The Tigresses rode freshman pitcher Avah Oertel’s five-hitter to their second win in as many days in a nonconference game in Dixon.

Oertel struck out eight in a complete-game victory in her high school debut.

The Tigresses took a 4-1 lead with three runs in the top of the fourth inning and added two insurance runs in the seventh to go up 7-2.

Caroline Keutzer (RBI), Makayla Hecht (RBI), Oertel (RBI), Ellie Harp and Sam Woolley (RBI) each had two hits while Izzy Gibson had one hit and a RBI.

Baseball

Dixon 6, Princeton 1: Ace Christiansen led off the game with a triple and scored, but the Tigers didn’t score again, dropping their season opener in Dixon.

Jordan Reinhardt led the Tigers with two hits (2-2), including a double. The Tigers had just three hits on the day.

The Dukes scored six runs on 10 hits off two Tiger pitchers. Starter Braden Shaw and Will Lott each went three innings, allowing five hits and three earned runs.

St. Bede 18, Newark 1: The Bruins wrapped out 12 hits for a 10-run rule victory in four innings at Newark.

Gus Burr led the Bruins’ hit parade with a 3 for 3 day with five RBIs, a double, triple and home run.

Also for St. Bede (3-0), Geno Ferrari had two hits, Carson Riva had a hit and three RBIs and Nathan Husser and Logan Tunnell each had a hit and two RBIs.

Husser went three innings for the win, allowing two hits and a walk with three strikeouts.

Girls soccer

Metamora 7, Princeton 0: The Tigresses dropped their season-opener at Bryant Field.