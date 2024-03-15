Wrestling: Presenting the boys and girls on the 2023-24 Times All-Area Team

A first team filled with our area’s 13 state qualifiers and an honorable mention list containing our additional 26 sectional-qualifying grapplers, we’re proud to present the 2023-24 Times All-Area Wrestling Team.
First Team
Gunner Varland, Seneca, so.
A Class 1A state qualifier at 157 pounds after claiming an individual sectional championship, Varland posted a 28-15 record as a 10th-grader for the Fighting Irish.
Juliana Thrush, Ottawa, so.
A girls state qualifier at 235 pounds, Thrush captured her second consecutive sectional championship for the Pirates, placed sixth at the IHSA State Finals and finished the season 30-6.
Raiden Terry, Seneca, fr.
A Class 1A state qualifier at 106 pounds, Terry earned a win at state as a freshman and concluded his rookie season 41-10.
Ashlyn Strenz, Sandwich, sr.
A girls state qualifier at 110 pounds, Strenz wrestled much of the season with the boys team but posted an 18-6 record against girls and placed fifth at state to cap her Indians career.
Colten Stone, Sandwich, fr.
A Class 1A state qualifier at 113 pounds, Stone finished the season 30-19, with that 30 including a win for the Indians at state.
Nicholas Pollett, Streator, sr.
A Class 2A state qualifier at 106 pounds, Pollett placed sixth at the IHSA State Finals – the first boys wrestling state medal for Streator High since 1958 – and capped his Bulldogs career with a 43-7 season.
Chris Peura, Seneca, sr.
A Class 1A state qualifier at 215 pounds after winning a sectional championship, , Peura scored a fourth-place individual finish in his weight class at the IHSA State Finals and concluded his Seneca career with a 47-6 senior-year record.
Nate Othon, Seneca, sr.
A Class 1A state qualifier at 150 pounds, Othon capped his Seneca career with a win at the IHSA State Finals and a 37-13 mark.
Asher Hamby, Seneca, sr.
A Class 1A state qualifier at 175 pounds, Hamby won an eye-popping 50 bouts, going 50-8 with his final two wins coming in Champaign-Urbana.
Lily Gwaltney, Streator, fr.
A girls state qualifier at 105 pounds, the Bulldogs lightweight had a stellar debut season ending at the IHSA State Finals with a 20-9 freshman campaign.
Sammie Greisen, Seneca, so.
A girls state qualifier at 130 pounds, Greisen posted a 31-11 record for the Fighting Irish that included a sixth-place finish at state.
Miles Corder, Sandwich, sr.
A Class 1A state qualifier at 144 pounds, the elder Corder on the Indians roster went 2-2 at state to finish his senior season with a 40-11 mark.
Cooper Corder, Sandwich, fr.
A Class 1A state qualifier at 138 pounds after winning a sectional championship, the younger Corder brother had a phenomenal debut season that included a 35-5 record and a fourth-place finish at the IHSA State Finals.
Honorable Mention
Kyra Wood, Seneca
Ava Weatherford, Ottawa
Norah Vick, Sandwich
Beau Thompson, Marquette
Sy Smith, Sandwich
Alex Schaefer, Marquette
Jacob Ross, Sandwich
Wyatt Reding, Ottawa
Ethan Othon, Seneca
Ivan Munoz, Ottawa
Brysen Manley, Marquette
Reily Leifheit, Marquette
Kai Kern, Sandwich
Payton Henson, Streator
Ian Hawkins, Sandwich
Jakob Gruca, Sandwich
Wyatt Gregory, Sandwich
Stephen Goplin, Streator
Jeremy Gagnon, Seneca
Jack Forth, Sandwich
Marek Duffy, Ottawa
Rylie Donahue, Somonauk
Nolan Demink, Marquette
Kaden Clevenger, Sandwich
Koby Clark, Marquette