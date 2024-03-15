Utica retail plaza could break ground as early as May

Utica might break ground on the Market on Mill in May. Utica Mayor David Stewart said Thursday, March 14, 2024, the village hopes to go out for bid in April. The outdoor retail plaza will feature 89 parking stalls, an artificial grass berm and public restrooms. (Tom Sistak)

Utica is inching closer to breaking ground on the Market on Mill, the village’s outdoor retail plaza.

Mayor David Stewart announced Thursday the village is shooting to break ground in May, and to bid out the project in April. As previously reported, the village plans to develop an outdoor shopping plaza at the northwest corner of Mill and Church streets.

Stewart also said village officials made a close study of the first portable retail stall, which is on display outside the village complex, and then provided some feedback on how the remaining units are to be modified.

“We made a couple of minor changes inside,” Stewart said, “made it easier for people to work with.”

Finally, the village is forging ahead with improvements to the streets adjacent to the village complex. The Utica Village Board approved agreed to seek a design at a cost of $82,500.

Once in hand the village can seek bids for various improvements including new sidewalks, improved drainage and the addition of up to 50 parking spaces.

Other matters:

The Utica St. Patrick’s Day Parade will be at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Military banners, which will include photos, will return to Utica. More information is forthcoming.

Body cameras may be coming to Utica. Police Chief James Mandujano is pursuing grants and plans to try out sample products.