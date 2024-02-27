Utica’s first portable store is in

This is Utica's first of the portable retail stalls destined for the Market on Mill, the outdoor retail plaza Utica is developing at the north end of Mill Street. The first of 12 units was delivered Monday, Feb. 26, 2024, to the Utica Village Hall, where it will remain for the time being. (Scott Anderson)

Want a sneak peek at the Market on Mill, Utica’s forthcoming outdoor retail plaza? The first of the portable retain stalls arrived Monday and is on display outside the Village Hall.

The stall drew accolades during a Monday meeting of the Utica Village Board.

“It was bigger than I thought it would be,” trustee Kylie Mattioda said.

“I like it,” agreed trustee Pete Pawlak.

“I’m excited,” trustee Debbie Krizel said.

Utica retail stall Utica's mayor and village trustees get a look at the first portable retail stall. The stalls will be placed in the Market on Mill outdoor retail plaza. (Tom Collins)

As previously reported, the northwest corner of Mill and Church streets, devastated by the 2004 tornado, has failed to attract developers because it sits in the Clark’s Run flood plain. So village officials pursued a Plan B: Leasing portable stalls that can be moved in case of a flood event.

In December, the village awarded a contract to Everlast Portable Buildings of Sullivan. Everlast is to deliver 12 portable retail stalls (12 feet square with 4-foot porches) at a cost of about $14,400 apiece. The Market on Mill will have space for another six stalls.

Stewart said Monday the village is shooting for a May groundbreaking on the Market on Mill.

In August 2022, the village was awarded a Rebuild Illinois Downtowns and Main Streets capital grant worth almost $1.25 million to construct the outdoor retail plaza.

A new retail store was delivered to the Utica Village Hall on Monday, Feb. 26, 2024. Construction will begin on the Market on Mill soon. The 12'x12' with a four-foot porch portable retail stalls will use the area directly north of the 2004 Tornado Memorial downtown Utica where a gravel parking lot exists. A total of 12 retail stalls will be delivered to the Village of Utica in the next few weeks. (Scott Anderson)