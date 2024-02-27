Utica’s first portable store is in

Want a sneak peek at the Market on Mill, Utica’s forthcoming outdoor retail plaza? The first of the portable retain stalls arrived Monday and is on display outside the Village Hall.
The stall drew accolades during a Monday meeting of the Utica Village Board.
“It was bigger than I thought it would be,” trustee Kylie Mattioda said.
“I like it,” agreed trustee Pete Pawlak.
“I’m excited,” trustee Debbie Krizel said.
As previously reported, the northwest corner of Mill and Church streets, devastated by the 2004 tornado, has failed to attract developers because it sits in the Clark’s Run flood plain. So village officials pursued a Plan B: Leasing portable stalls that can be moved in case of a flood event.
In December, the village awarded a contract to Everlast Portable Buildings of Sullivan. Everlast is to deliver 12 portable retail stalls (12 feet square with 4-foot porches) at a cost of about $14,400 apiece. The Market on Mill will have space for another six stalls.
Stewart said Monday the village is shooting for a May groundbreaking on the Market on Mill.
In August 2022, the village was awarded a Rebuild Illinois Downtowns and Main Streets capital grant worth almost $1.25 million to construct the outdoor retail plaza.