Proposed Peoria-to-Chicago train will bring economic opportunities to La Salle-Peru, officials say

Attendees gather around the displays at an open house Wednesday, March 13, 2024. The event was one of four planned by the North Central Illinois Council of Governments in communities with proposed stops on the Chicago-to-Peoria railroad line. (Maribeth Wilson)

Three possible train station locations in the La Salle-Peru area for a stop along the proposed Peoria-to-Chicago line all offer unparalleled economic development opportunities for the community, officials said.

Those opportunities were noted during Wednesday’s open house at Peru City Hall, where the proposed train station location for Morris, Ottawa, Utica, and La Salle-Peru were shard with the suggested sites on display boards.

The proposals for La Salle-Peru are Canal Street in downtown La Salle, the historic depot site in La Salle, and near Westclox in Peru, all would be located on the north side of the Rock Island Line track.

North Central Illinois Council of Government Executive Director Kevin Lindeman said the analysis of a study conducted ranked Westclox as the highest priority. A grant was received to hire a consultant to complete the analysis.

“The one in downtown La Salle, the [Canal Street] site was the second site, " he said. “And the old depot kind of the third-ranked.”

The study was funded through a grant received by the Illinois Department of Transportation through the State Planning and Research program.

Lindeman said those are not necessarily the final locations. There will be another study taken, costs analyzed, among other factors, before a final location is decided. The idea is to get organizers thinking about what may work and start working toward them.

Mayor Ken Kolowski said it was exciting to have the Westclox location in Peru ranked the highest.

“Anything you can do to bring people into your community,” he said. “From Peoria to Chicago, that would be great for Utica, great for La Salle – there’s no downside here.”

Kolowski said the plan will take 10 to 15 years, but it will bring economic development to the community and give residents an opportunity to come and go quicker and easier from some of Illinois’ largest cities.

La Salle Economic Development Director Curt Bedei said there are all kinds of potential with the rail service coming to La Salle-Peru, but said the site at 351 First St. in La Salle (Canal Street), is the one with the most potential because of the proximity to downtown.

“Airbnb, hotels, restaurants, you know all those things can come into factor, " he said. “So, you know I think it’s a great location. A lot of people come to our area for weddings and this puts you right at the Auditorium Ballroom.”

La Salle Mayor Jeff Grove said the Canal location is ideal for La Salle and there is parking on that street already.

“You have your downtown hub,” he said. “You have the canal right there, the towpath and easy access to tourism, which is what we are trying to push in this area.”

Grove said La Salle’s focus is downtown and having small nice shops that are unique niche stores and that is what will make the city a destination.

“I think that’s what people are wanting, " he said. “Maybe they’ll want to take a train ride and stop here and stay in an Airbnb and visit downtown.”

Wednesday’s open house was the last of four planned by the NCICG that were held in the communities with the proposed stops.

NCICG put exhibits on display and had multiple consultants in attendance to answer questions to get feedback from the public and answer any questions attendees may have. Comment forms were available for attendees who wanted to give feedback.

Proposed locations were shared for North Utica on Mill Street, the historic depot site or Joliet Street in Ottawa and either at or near the historic depot in Morris. The proposed locations in Morris, Ottawa, Utica and La Salle-Peru would have a single stop.

Challenges were displayed for each of the proposal sites, for Canal Street in La Salle the key challenges listed were access to downtown La Salle and connectivity to Peru and ADA-compliant access, the historic depot and Westclox in Peru presented challenges with the need for a multi-level station building to connect parking and drop-off at the platforms.

The new station north of the historic depot in Morris and the historic depot in Ottawa would require acquisitions of private property and pedestrians would have to cross the tracks to go downtown and North Utica’s proposed site is on a floodplain and floodway.

Lindeman said a timetable has not been set for when a design will begin on the proposed locations and all the ideas could change or develop over time.

Residents and businesses can learn more about the project by visiting the NCICG website at ncicg.org or by following NCICG on Facebook or LinkedIn.