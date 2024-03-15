Princeton tables rezoning of block of North Main Street to heavier commercial

The Princeton Plan Commission heard from a handful of residents Tuesday who were not in favor of rezoning North Main Street from Putnam to Farnham streets. (Shaw Local News Network)

The Princeton Plan Commission heard from a handful of residents Tuesday who were not in favor of rezoning North Main Street from Putnam to Farnham streets.

The Plan Commission was considering the prospect of converting the block from Business B-3 to Business B-2, which would allow more vehicular businesses to operate without the need for a special use permit. B-3 zoning is more offices, professional businesses and residential.

The panel said the consideration was made because there already are businesses operating on the block that fit the Business B-2 status and it would be uniform with adjacent blocks.

The block, however, still has residential properties, and those residents, along with some from the neighborhood, opposed the rezoning. Some concerns shared by residents Tuesday were increased traffic and questions about how it would affect property value. The change, if it were to occur, would not affect a specific residential properties zoning, because they will be grandfathered with their current zoning.

“I believe we need to look at how to create more residential opportunities than commercial,” said Angela Thompson, who owns property on Main Street. “There’s not enough residential in the community, but office space and commercial is not getting rented as easily.”

City Clerk Peter Nelson said the new zoning would not allow for adult stores or businesses to operate, which was asked by a resident.

Commission member Matt Keutzer said the board was undecided and the rezoning was an idea at this point to make Main Street more uniform. Commission member Jackie Davis said the amount of opposition to the proposal was eye opening.

“From what I’m hearing, you want to leave it as is,” Davis said.

The Plan Commission tabled the discussion. No action was taken. Nelson said if the discussion returns to the agenda the neighborhood will be notified prior to the meeting.

Second Story to adapt proposal

Approval for a site plan for Second Story Teen Center to build a new facility at 125 S. Main St., at the corner of Main and Crown streets, is progressing.

The plan is to build a new 100 foot by 60 foot building to better serve growing participation and expand its outreach. The center is a nonprofit organization that serves as a free drop-in space two nights a week for children sixth through 12th grades. On a busy night, there are 80 to 110 teens attending.

The Plan Commission asked Second Story Teen Center to adapt the facade of its building to be more in-line with the look of other Main Street businesses. The concept included vertical concrete siding, similar to a pole barn, commission members said.

Second Story said it will have its architects review the building concept and come back to the city in about two weeks. Plan Commission members commended Second Story for the progress it has made in its proposal since it first approached the city.

Second Story is looking to get the city’s approval so it can start construction this summer.