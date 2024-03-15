IVCC to offer Continuing Education Department classes in March 2024

Illinois Valley Community College’s Continuing Education Department will offer several classes in March. Perfect your swing dancing steps, sharpen your photography skills and learn estate planning tips. (Scott Anderson)



Beginning Photography DSLR – 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Tuesdays, March 19 to April 23, in Main Campus Room E-320

Over six sessions, students will be introduced to DSLR cameras, lenses and accessories, learn basic photographic concepts such as exposure, color balance, lighting and composition, and apply those basic concepts. The class will meet indoors and outdoors.

Class size is limited. Students should bring a digital SLR camera, lens, memory card and camera manual. Class ID is 14323 and tuition is $169.

Beginning Swing Dance – 7-8:15 p.m. Tuesdays, March 26 to April 7, in the Oglesby Lincoln School gym. (No class on 04/02/2024).

Learn basic patterns, turns and some fancy footwork too. Swing dancing can be enjoyed to any music style, from rock to oldies to country to Big Band.

Students should sign up with a dance partner, and both people must register. Continuing Education may be able to match singles with dance partners. Contact the office at (815) 224-0427. Class ID is 14388. Tuition is $75.

Estate Planning and Asset Protection – 6 to 8 p.m. March 21 in Main Campus Room C-316.

In one session, learn estate planning fundamentals and terminology and discuss powers of attorney, nursing home costs, guardianships, wills, trusts and more. Learn what questions to ask yourself. Class ID is 14352. Tuition is $29.

For more information on all classes, and to register, visit https://www.ivcc.edu/enroll.