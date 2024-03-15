Bureau County property transfers: February 1-15, 2024

The following property transfers were recorded Feb. 1-15, 2024, at the Bureau County Recorder of Deeds’ office in the courthouse. (BCR file)

The following property transfers were recently recorded at the Bureau County Recorder of Deeds’ office in the courthouse:

Feb. 1, 2024

Plant Health Intermediate Inc. to DPH Biologicals LLC, warranty deed, parts of Section 26 in Manlius Township and part of Section 17 in Dover Township, $1,750,000.

Feb. 2, 2024

Eureka Savings Bank - La Salle to Amber and Andrew Burress, warranty deed, parts of Section 25 in Ohio Township, $200,000.

Luke Davis to Ashley and Dillon Johnson, joint tenancy deed, parts of Section 17 in Princeton Township, $525,000.

Illinois Valley Cellular LLC, Illinois Valley Cellular RSA 2-I Partnership and Illinois Valley Cellular RSA 2-II Partnership to Daniel and William John, warranty deed, part of Section 8 in Concord Township and part of Section 17 in Concord Township, $15,000.

Charles Philhower to A & J Complete Service Corporation, warranty deed, parts of Lot 115 and parts of Lot 116 in Tiskilwa, $45,000.

Ronald Childs Estate and Ricky Childs (ex) to Susan Boelens, executor deed, Lots 5, 6 and 7 in Rakestraw’s Addition in Mineral, $105,000.

Feb. 5, 2024

Karen Michelini (tr), Karen Michelini Trust and Vincent Michelini Trust to Laura and Steven Michelini, warranty deed, parts of Section 26 in Selby Township and part of Section 35 in Selby Township, $666,000.

Feb. 6, 2024

Lynn and Michael Pehanich to Stuart Lucado, warranty deed, Lot 206 in Sec. 9-14-9 in Lake Thunderbird Grove, $2,900.

Jordan Black to Jacey Jensen and Austin Sproston, warranty deed, part of Lot 8 and part of Lot 9 in Tiskilwa, $85,000.

Feb. 7, 2024

Keith Bolin to King Family 2012 Trust and Valerie King (tr), warranty deed, parts of Section 32 in Greenville Township, $375,000.

Daniel Sluis (adm) and Craig Sluis (decd) to Lilly Transport Inc., administrator’s deed, parts of Section 4 in Princeton Township, $170,000.

Diane and Thomas Christianson to Brush Creek Investments LLC, warranty deed, parts of Lot 41 in Princeton, $170,000.

Feb. 8, 2024

Gwendolyn Edington and Alan Walker Jr. to Cynthia and Rodney Rod, warranty deed, parts of Section 4 in Clarion Township, $212,688.

Feb. 9, 2024

Taliani Properties LLC to Timothy Craig, warranty deed, Lot 11 in Block 15 in Terry’s Addition in Spring Valley, $141,000.

Laura Petrinec (tr) and Laura Petrinec Trust to Richard Vecchia, trustees’ deed, Lot 7 in Block 6 in Dalzell’s First Addition in Spring Valley, $45,000.

Cheryl and Theodore Akers to Jacob Hill and Rebecca Kautz, warranty deed, Lot 32 in Hallam’s Addition in Princeton, $55,000.

Feb. 15, 2024

Integrity Investment REO Holdings LLC to Karina Centeno, warranty deed, Lot 7 in Block 1 in Hollow’s Addition in DePue, $12,000.

First Congregational Church of DePue and United Church of Christ of DePue to Fidel Jacinto Morales, warranty deed, Lot 60 in DePue, $35,000.

Thomas Bassetti and Linda Wenzel to Joseph Bassetti, warranty deed, part of Lot 19 in Block 39 in Greenwood’s Addition in Spring Valley, $46,666.

Margarita Raya to Eric Enrique Cortez Raya, warranty deed, Lot 12 in Block 3 in Banschbach’s Subdivision in DePue, $20,000.

Carolyn Bowers (decd), Reid Bowers, Larry Delbridge, Perry Delbridge, Christopher Hicks and Hoyt Hicks to David Bell, part of Lot 2 in Block 9 in Tiskilwa, $60,000.