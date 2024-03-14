Ottawa earns season’s 1st win, 6-1 over Sandwich: The Times Wednesday Area Roundup

Baseball

Ottawa 6, Sandwich 1: At King Field, the Pirates (1-2) picked up their first win of the season after scoring twice in the first, once in the third and three in the fourth against the Indians.

Ottawa starting and winning pitcher Adam Swanson (5 IP. 3 H, 1 BB, 4 K) combined with Tate Wesbecker (2 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 1 BB 1 K) to allow just four hits. Jacob Rosetto singled, doubled and drove in a run, while Swanson and Packston Miller also recorded RBIs.

Braden Behringer had a single and double for Sandwich, with Quinn Rome adding a double and RBI. Chance Lange (1.2 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 2 K), Tyler Lissman (2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 0 K) and Taylor Adams (Loss, 2 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 K) combined efforts on the mound.

Seneca 10, Gardner-South Wilmington 0 (5 inn.): At Seneca, Paxton Giertz (Win, 4 IP, 0 H, 2 BB, 9 K) and Chase Buis (1 IP, 2 K) combined for a no-hitter to help the Fighting Irish improve to 2-0 on the season.

Seneca, which scored four times in the first and five times in the third, finished with nine hits — including a pair of doubles and RBI by Casey Clennon. Giertz also had two hits and drove in a run, with Aidan Vilcek knocking in a pair of runs and Buis, Nate Othon, Casey Klicker and Nathan Neal recording a single RBI.

Amboy 17, Newark 3 (5 inn.): At Newark, the visiting Clippers scored five times in the second inning on the way to the win over the Norsemen (0-3).

Landon Begovac, David Ulrich (RBI) and Payton Wills each singled for Newark, with Kaleb Carlson posting a RBI.

Softball

Seneca 10, Gardner-South Wilmington 0 (5 inn.): At Seneca, Tessa Krull (Win, 2 2/3 IP, 0 H, 1 BB, 8 K) and Hayden Pfeifer (2 1/3 IP, 0 H, 6 K) combined to hold the Panthers without a hit to help the Fighting Irish open the season with a win.

Seneca, which scored seven times in the second inning, was led by two hits and a stolen base from Emma Mino and a double and two RBIs from Pfeifer. Alyssa Zellers and Sam Vandevelde each scored a pair of runs.

Newark 15, Amboy 2 (5 inn.): At Newark, the Norsemen scored 10 runs in the first inning in the win over the Clippers to move to 2-0 on the season.

Dani Peshia had three hits, including a pair of doubles, and drove in four runs to pace the Newark offense. Dottie Wood (two RBIs) and Ryan Williams (double, three RBIs) each had two hits, with Kate Bromeland adding two RBIs and Stephanie Snyder and Sadie Pottinger one RBI each.

Wood (Win, 3 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 K) and Tanner Kempiak (2 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K) each saw time in the circle.

Boys indoor track

Ottawa’s Mills captures first in shot put at Sycamore: Ottawa senior Michael Mills finished first in the shot put at the Gary Egler Boys Indoor Invitational at Sycamore. Mills had a winning toss of 14.15 meters. Also for the Pirates, Colby Mortenson placed sixth in the 55-meter dash (7.42 seconds) and eighth in the 200 (:26.63, while Corwin Diaz was eighth in the 200 (:26.68).

Girls indoor track

Seneca, Fieldcrest compete well in Bloomington: At the Normal West Lady Wildcat Indoor Invitational at Illinois Wesleyan University’s Shirk Center in Bloomington, the Fighting Irish received individual event wins from Lila Coleman (long jump, 5.28 meters) and Teagan Johnson (pole vault, 3.25).

Other solid individual finishes for Seneca came from Evelyn O’Connor (third, 1,600, 5:22.85), Addison Stiegler (sixth, pole vault, 2.65), Faith Baker (seventh, shot put, 10.56), Lainie Olson (seventh, high jump, 1.42), Lily Pfeifer (11th, 60 hurdles, 10.75), Gracie Steffes (13th, 800, 2:46.97), Lily Mueller (15th, 1600, 6:09.78), Julie Mueller (16th, 800, 2:50.59) and Johnson (eighth, long jump, 4.87).

Seneca also finished third in both the 4X400 (Ciara Bruno, Coleman, Natalie Misener, O’Connor, 4:22.83) and 4X800 (O’Connor, Bruno, Misener, Steffes, 10:14.42) relays.

Fieldcrest’s Macy Gochanour placed 11th in the 400 (1:06.58) and 16th in the 60 hurdles (:11.04).